For many artists, new music means making some type of change to their appearance to usher in a new era. In the latest act of doing so, Sam Smith debuted a new blond hair color and teased their upcoming single with Kim Petras.

In a Saturday (August 27) Instagram post, the “Stay With Me” artist sits in front of a cinderblock wall, fully showing off their tattoos and the new do. There was a full-on buildup to this photo, as their post from two hours before is captioned “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” on a video where they are washing their new hair.

As for the single with Kim Petras, it appears it is titled “Unholy” as a Thursday (August 24) Instagram post with the German singer is captioned “Unholy Coming Soon.” They even threw their hats into the TikTok dance ring, joining up for a fun Instagram video on the same day.

For Sam Smith, “Unholy” follows “Love Me More” from back in May. Otherwise, they haven’t released any music since “You Will Be Found” with Summer Walker from The “Dear Evan Hansen” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Their last album came in 2020 with Love Goes anchored by “My Oasis” featuring Burna Boy.

Check out Sam Smith’s new hairdo and some of their other promotional posts above.