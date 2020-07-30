Sam Smith delivered their last album in 2017 with The Thrill Of It All, an effort that would go on to give them their first No. 1 album in the US. Standing as their sophomore effort, The Thrill Of It All arrived three years after Smith’s debut album In The Lonely Hour, so in the name of consistency one could expect Smith’s third album to arrive at some point this year. But, has been the case recently in the industry, it’s probable the coronavirus threw those plans off, if they were even in motion in the first place.

Nonetheless, Smith returned with new music earlier this year with their Demi Lovato-featured single, “I’m Ready.” Now, Smith drops their second single of the year alongside another popular name.

Cruising through with Burna Boy, the two connect for their first-ever collaboration, “My Oasis.” Serving as the follow-up to their “I’m Ready” single, Smith’s second release of 2020 should be a more promising sign that their third album will arrive this year. The track also arrives after Smith shared their thoughts on the coronavirus. “I didn’t get tested but I know I had it. 100% had it,” they said. “Everything I read completely pointed to that. So, yeah. I definitely had it.” The track also arrives exactly one month after he delivered a joyful video for his “Wonderful” video.

Listen to “My Oasis” above.

