Summer Walker has lent her talents to a number of artists in the past. Her collaborations include work with Khalid, 21 Savage, Young Rog, Lil Tjay, and others. For her latest track, she and Sam Smith combine their talents for their new single, “You Will Be Found.” The track is one of the many contributions to the soundtrack for the upcoming film, Dear Evan Hansen. The movie follows a high school senior who suffers from social anxiety through a journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the tragic suicide of a classmate.

The duo’s “You Will Be Found” is an uplifting track that aims to provide hope to the lost souls of the world. Their collaboration comes last than a year after Smith released their third album, Love Goes. The 16-track project arrives with 18 songs and features from Labrinth, Normani, Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris, and Burna Boy. As for Summer Walker, the LVRN singer is placing the finishing touches on her upcoming sophomore album, one that will hopefully match the huge success that she had with her 2019 debut Over It. While a title or release date have yet to be revealed for the album, the singer confirmed that Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and SZA are some of the features fans will hear on the upcoming project.

You can press play on the track above.

