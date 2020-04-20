Sam Smith Says They ‘Definitely’ Had Coronavirus But Were Never Tested

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, several musicians revealed they have been infected. Pink announced she had tested positive several weeks ago and recently detailed her “terrifying” experience fighting the virus alongside her three-year-old son. Sam Smith is another singer who has been vocal about their experience with the virus. In a recent interview, Smith said that although they were never able to get tested, they are “100 percent” sure they had the virus.

Sam Smith recently chatted with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to talk about their experience in quarantine and their recent song with Demi Lovato, “I’m Ready.” During the virtual interview, Smith said they had spent weeks in isolation after getting sick. “I didn’t get tested but I know I had it. 100% had it,” they said. “Everything I read completely pointed to that. So, yeah. I definitely had it. Then as soon as I had it, my sister, like five days after, started getting symptoms who was living with me. So, me and her were just isolating for three weeks because we knew.”

Though Smith took weeks to recover, they found themselves remaining creatively motivated. “As everyone was really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily,” they said. “I suddenly just had this want to sing. The first two weeks, I was just like, ‘I want to sing. I don’t want to sing my songs, I just want to sing.”

Smith is now fully recovered and continues to make music. The singer even recently joined John Legend in performing during the Lady Gaga curated Together At Home livestream benefit concert.

Watch Zane Lowe’s full interview with Sam Smith here.