The internet is still abuzz over Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of their hit single, “Unholy.” While fans lauded the performance, several viewers deemed it “satanic” and “sacrilegious.”

According to reports from TMZ, filed complaints against CBS and the Federal Communications Commission.

Some viewers took offense to the outwardly sexual imagery, while others felt the performance glorified devil worship.

In one of the obtained complaints, a viewer from Blufton, South Carolina called the “Unholy” performance “outright porn.”

“I’m sure there is a reasonable number of rules governing this type of behavior,” read the complaint. “This is not equity and inclusion this is outright disgusting and should be shown to underage kids on regular TV. I expect the FCC two to find CBS for this type of behavior to reset the standard for family-friendly TV programming.”

Another viewer from Austin, Texas took issue with the “pentagrams and Satanism portrayed.”

“This should not be acceptable for the greater public to see unless there are exclusive warnings about the damage it can do,” read the complaint.

A viewer from Allen, Texas was so offended by the performance that they have decided to cancel their television service outright.