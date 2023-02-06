Sam Smith and Kim Petras dropped by the 2023 Grammy Awards to bless the crowds with a religious experience of their chart-topping hit “Unholy.”

Madonna introduced them by noting that “fearlessness does not go unnoticed,” just moments after Petras dedicated her winning speech to the pop icon.

Decked out in devilish red, Petras and Smith danced around the flames — fitting the chaotic themes of the track. She even performed from a pretend jail cell, while Smith donned a hat with horns.

“Unholy” earned the award earlier tonight for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Smith has won four total Grammys throughout their career, while this is Petras’ first acknowledgement by the Recording Academy.

Smith and Petras appeared on the red carpet earlier this afternoon alongside Violet Chachki. All three stars were channeling some serious demonic vibes in similar red outfits.

“This is going to be special,” Smith teased about the duo’s performance on Twitter. They also shared two photos from what appears to be backstage rehearsals.

“I remember, it was like four or five o’clock in the afternoon. She had been recording for hours. And me and her just had this chat and we were like, ‘No, no, no. We need to scrap everything we’ve done, and rewrite it,’” Smith previously shared on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast (via Pride). “And she went in and it was unbelievable. She basically wrote the entire melody in one take, and then we came in and we worked on the lyrics for her verse. And it was just so fun.”

Watch Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance above.

