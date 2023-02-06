Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” tonight.

However, Smith let Petras solely accept the award as she is the first openly trans woman to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy. During Petras’ heartfelt speech, she paid tribute to the late trans producer and musician, Sophie, and Madonna.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she said, as the audience rose to their feet and cheered.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me, who kicked these doors open for me, so I could be here tonight,” Petras added. “Sophie, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie.”

🎥: Watch Kim Petras’ touching acceptance speech after “Unholy” won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance tonight! (We all need a collaborator like Sam hyping us up 🥲) #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C6b01dH795 — SAM SMITH Canada (@SamSmithCA) February 6, 2023

Petras isn’t the first trans woman to win a Grammy overall: In 1970, Wendy Carlos won three Grammys for her iconic synth album Switched-On Bach.

While Smith had both been nominated and won several Grammys in the past, this “Unholy” collaboration marked Petras’ first nomination. Earlier this year, it also reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first No. 1 song to feature the first publicly non-binary artist and the first publicly transgender performer. Petras is set to release her debut studio album later this year.

Watch Kim Petras’ emotional and historical speech at the 2023 Grammy Awards above.

