Kim Petras Teases The Single ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’ Amid Her ‘Unholy’ Success

Kim Petras couldn’t ask for a better start to October. The budding German pop star is riding her recent “Unholy” momentum by announcing her aptly titled next single, “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” on Tuesday (October 4). It comes one day after Petras made her Billboard Hot 100 debut alongside Sam Smith for “Unholy,” coming in at No. 3 behind only Steve Lacy and Harry Styles.

Petras previously released Slut Pop, her fourth EP, just in time for Valentine’s Day. “If Jesus Was A Rockstar” appears to be joining 2021 releases “Coconuts,” her major-label debut after signing with Republic Records, and “Future Starts Now” on the tracklist of her highly anticipated debut LP.

“Unholy,” the Petras-featuring lead single to Sam Smith’s forthcoming fourth studio album, arrived in late September with an expectedly provocative music video. It debuted at No. 1 in the UK’s Official Charts before opening at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Global 200 and No. 3 on the Hot 100. “Unholy” has surged to over 87.5 million Spotify streams alone.

“This little German idiot got her first top 5 on the Hot 100 and number 1 on the Global 200,” Petras tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who believed in me all these years, you know who you are ! I can never thank you enough @samsmith . Bunheads ur the realest ilysm.”

“If Jesus Was A Rockstar” does not yet have a release date, but you can pre-save it here.

