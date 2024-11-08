Saoirse Ronan and Chappell Roan have more in common than just the letters in their last names.

While appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, the Blitz actress was asked by host Jimmy Fallon about her resemblance to the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer. Ronan is aware of tweets like this one, and “the person who made me aware of it was Chappell,” she said. “I became so obsessed with her over the summer, just like everyone else. Her and Charli XCX.”

Ronan went to one of Roan’s concerts “and randomly lovely Brie Larson was there as well, who I know a a little bit. She brought a friend of hers, and afterwards, her friend was like, ‘I’m gonna go over. I’m gonna talk to her parents.’ And we were like, ‘No, you’ve got to play it cool. We can’t, like, let her know that we love her as much as we do.’ And so he went over, and it turns out that her friend is from the same town as Chappell’s family.” When Ronan and Roan met, the pop star told her, “Oh, everyone says that we’re the same.”

You can watch Ronan — not Roan (although she does a good Chappell impression) — on The Tonight Show above.