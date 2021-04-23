Sasha Sloan is on her way up. She dropped her debut album Only Child last year, and that was preceded by collaborations with artists like Kygo, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, and plenty of others. Now she has expanded that last, as her latest single, “When Was It Over?,” is a collaboration with country star Sam Hunt. Sure enough, the acoustic ballad wears its country influence on its sleeve, and Sloan and Hunt’s vocals pair nicely on the emotional track.

Sloan says of the track, “‘When Was It Over?’ is about not being able to let go of someone even when you know there’s nothing left. [Co-writer Shane McAnally] brought the title into the room and Sam and I both loved it. The rest fell into place from there.”

While naming Sloan a rising pop star to keep an eye on in 2020, Uproxx’s Caitlin White wrote, “With one foot in the EDM world and another in the realm of soft songwriting, on her debut full-length, last year’s Only Child, she finally began to meld the two, bringing whispers of a drop and other energy-shifting elements to sparse, acoustic tracks. […] If you’re looking for 2020 gems that got overlooked, her debut is definitely one — and it’s more than likely the follow-up will be even better.”

Listen to “When Was It Over?” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.