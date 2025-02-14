Last month, Selena Gomez seemed to be teasing some upcoming music. Now, we know that to be true: Today (February 14), she and fiancé Benny Blanco announced a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, and shared the lead single, “Scared Of Loving You.”

So, the album is officially on the way, but it very easily could have been scrapped.

The two were interviewed together for a new Interview conversation shared today. During the chat, they were asked if there was any hesitation about making an album with each other, and Blanco said, “We said at the beginning, ‘If this ever is weird, we cancel it fucking immediately,’ because we knew what we had was so important.”

Gomez added, “I definitely didn’t feel any sort of pressure. I was maybe just nervous with jitters in the beginning, and then slowly but surely it was happening and it sort of fell into place with a lot of hard work and love.”

Blanco continued, “We also just made it in this house. We weren’t going to a studio every day. I’d be like, ‘Hey, I have this cool chord thing.’ Then she’d come in. We weren’t like, ‘Today’s the studio. We’re going to write this song and that.’ So many times it was so hodgepodge. It was like two hours here, two hours there. I’d never worked that way with someone. Usually I work that way if I’m by myself, but it was so cool to be able to do that with her.”

Read the full interview here.

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.