Ever since producer Benny Blanco and singer Selena Gomez confirmed that they were dating (and now engaged), it was probably only a matter of time until they also announced they were working together on music. That announcement has arrived. The album, I Said I Love You First, is coming on March 21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records, and the couple gave fans the first sneak peek with “Scared Of Loving You.” A simple, sweet ballad, the song is built around a gentle acoustic guitar loop, and was written by Blano, Gomez, and Finneas.

According to the press release for the album announcement, “I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship,” telling the story from the beginning.

The song marks Gomez’s return to music after two years. In the time since the release of 2020’s Rare, Gomez has released a handful of singles, including “My Mind & Me” to accompany the release of her documentary of the same name, and “Single Soon,” while appearing with Rema on his hit “Calm Down” and Coldplay on their single “Let Somebody Go.” Her focus, though, was on her acting career, including the Emmy-winning mystery comedy series, Only Murders In The Building with Martin Short and Steve Martin.