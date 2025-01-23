New Selena Gomez music might be on the way, per an Instagram Story she posted yesterday (January 22).

The video starts with the camera on Gomez before she swings it around to reveal a home studio setup with a computer monitor (strategically covered by a heart emoji) and audio equipment. She then puts the camera back on herself and gives a happy smile.

Fiancé Benny Blanco also shared the video on TikTok, and in response to a comment that says “When ur producer is also ur husband,” Blanco wrote, “when ur wife is also selena gomez.”

Notably, this comes after Gomez has expressed over the past few months that music isn’t her top priority. In a September interview, Gomez called music “just a hobby that went out of control,” but immediately followed that by saying, “Now it is a part of who I am, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere.”

Then, when asked in November about making a new album, she said, “We’ll see, you never know.” Later that month, she said in a different interview, “Music isn’t going away. I just set it down for a second.”

Now, though, Gomez appears to at least be exploring the idea of actively making new music. Perhaps her recent engagement to super-producer Blanco has inspired her to start looking back in that direction again.