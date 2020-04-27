Billie Eilish’s music has clearly impacted millions of fans around the world, based on her millions of streams and her ever-growing trophy collection. Her fellow artists have been moved by Eilish’s music as well, including Selena Gomez, who says one of Eilish’s songs actually brought her to tears.

Gomez spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the “At Home” playlist she curated for the streaming service, and she discussed some of the tracks on her list, saying of Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” “I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, damn, that’s so true. There’s so many moments where I was just like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There’s moments in my life that’s like, ‘Is this it?’ She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist.”

She also spoke about the playlist more broadly, saying, “There’s so much storytelling in each of these songs. I sat back and I was like, ‘That’s so interesting,’ because I have these pivotal songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me to then listen to other type of music. It’s about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain and then there’s just some party songs that just make me feel like I’m a kid again.”

Watch the full interview here.