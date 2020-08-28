Blackpink takes one step further into their comeback with the release of their highly-anticipated “Ice Cream” single with Selena Gomez. The K-pop group first announced the single a little over three weeks ago but withheld the guest feature on the song, leaving fans to who would appear on the single. A week later the group returned to confirm that Selena Gomez would appear on “Ice Cream.” Staying true to their promise, the group shares the single with a colorful visual that finds both Selena and Blackpink in a fictional Candyland. Flaunting their goodies to the special someone in their lives, the singers call their love interest over to take a bite.

The new single should hold fans over until the K-pop group delivers their new album on October 2. Set to release via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records, the project remains untitled for the time being. Prior to the “Ice Cream” single, Selena celebrated the new collaboration with a brand new ice cream flavor. In partnership with Serendipity, the singer premiered a new pint, named Cookies & Cream Remix, that put a spin on the popular flavor as it combined pink-colored vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls and Oreo-style cookies.

“Ice Cream” touches down just two months after the group broke a YouTube record with their “How You Like That” single. The song’s video premiere saw 1.65 million people tune in, a YouTube record for the biggest video premiere ever on the platform.

Check out the video above to hear “Ice Cream.”