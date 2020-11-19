Getty Image
Pop

Selena Gomez Is Giving A Huge Sum Of Money To Help Families Get Food On Thanksgiving

Contributing Writer

Selena Gomez had a lot on her plate this year. Not only did the singer release a comeback album, but she also launched a beauty company, worked as executive producer on a Netflix movie, and premiered her first cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO. The series sees her linking up with some of today’s biggest chefs to learn their most popular recipes. So to celebrate her success run as a musician, producer, actor, and now chef, Selena decided to give back.

Gomez announced that she and her HBO team would help ensure that some families in need are able to celebrate Thanksgiving with enough food. Together, they will be donating $100,000 to Feeding America, a non-profit organization which serves as a nationwide network of food banks. Speaking about the generous act in a statement, Gomez said, “With so many people in the US facing food insecurity and to help ensure people in need also celebrate Thanksgiving, Selena + Chef will be donating $100,000 to Feeding America.”

In other Gomez news, the singer has also been a major advocate for mental health this year. After revealing she is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, the singer opened up about going through a depression at the onset of quarantine. Gomez said was able to pull herself out of the depressive episode by focusing on her work, beauty business, and other charitable goals.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×