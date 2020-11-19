Selena Gomez had a lot on her plate this year. Not only did the singer release a comeback album, but she also launched a beauty company, worked as executive producer on a Netflix movie, and premiered her first cooking show Selena + Chef on HBO. The series sees her linking up with some of today’s biggest chefs to learn their most popular recipes. So to celebrate her success run as a musician, producer, actor, and now chef, Selena decided to give back.

Gomez announced that she and her HBO team would help ensure that some families in need are able to celebrate Thanksgiving with enough food. Together, they will be donating $100,000 to Feeding America, a non-profit organization which serves as a nationwide network of food banks. Speaking about the generous act in a statement, Gomez said, “With so many people in the US facing food insecurity and to help ensure people in need also celebrate Thanksgiving, Selena + Chef will be donating $100,000 to Feeding America.”

Selena Gomez donates $100k to feed families across America this Thanksgiving on new episode of ‘Selena + Chef.’ 💕pic.twitter.com/W3RUbTrxq5 — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) November 19, 2020

In other Gomez news, the singer has also been a major advocate for mental health this year. After revealing she is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, the singer opened up about going through a depression at the onset of quarantine. Gomez said was able to pull herself out of the depressive episode by focusing on her work, beauty business, and other charitable goals.