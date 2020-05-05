Selena Gomez Is Set To Host A Quarantine-Style Cooking Show On HBO Max

Selena Gomez is a musician, actor, producer, makeup mogul, and now, she’s going to be the star of her own cooking show. The singer announced that she will be hosting a quarantine-style cooking show that has been confirmed for a ten-episode run on HBO Max.

Slated for a release this summer, Gomez’s upcoming series will be filmed in her own kitchen. The singer will try her hand at an array of recipes and get some pro-tips from professional chefs who will conference in on video calls. Along with showing the food, a different meal-related charity will be highlighted in each episode.

In a statement, Gomez expressed her excitement and detailed how she came to land a cooking show: “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

HBO Max’s head of content, Sarah Aubrey, echoed Gomez’s elation: “We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during the quarantine. Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun, and delicious.”

Announcing the new series on social media, HBO Max shared a snapshot of what’s in store for the cooking show.

Now we’re cooking with 🔥🔥🔥 HBO Max is taking you inside @selenagomez’s kitchen this summer. https://t.co/b6i78hDK6n pic.twitter.com/kGjPN5HkcP — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 5, 2020

Gomez has yet to unveil the title of her cooking show, but the singer is one of the series’ executive producers. But this won’t be the first time Gomez has taken on the role. The singer earned producing credits on last year’s Netflix documentary series Living Undocumented, as well as the Netflix Original series 13 Reasons Why.

Read Gomez’s interview in Variety for more information.