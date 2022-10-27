Selena Gomez has always been transparent with the public about her health, whether it be her lupus diagnosis and subsequent 2017 kidney transplant or testing positive for COVID-19 and missing her scheduled The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance just this week. She’s turning it up a notch, if possible, with her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Vanity Fair posted a snippet from the doc to TikTok this week that shows Gomez presumably grappling with the aftermath of a 2019 stay at Boston’s famed McLean Hospital that led to her bipolar diagnosis, which she publicly disclosed on Instagram Live with Miley Cyrus in April 2020.

“When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis,” Gomez says in the clip. “What if it happened again? What if the next time, I didn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day. When I was a kid, I was terrified of thunderstorms. I grew up in Texas, and I was so scared that lightning and thunder would mean a tornado was coming. But my mom gave me these books for kids that explained storms and lightning and thunder and basically said, ‘The more you learn about it, the less you’re gonna be afraid of it.’ And it really helped.”

Apple TV+ additionally shared a 78-second clip from the doc to YouTube yesterday of Gomez meeting a childhood friend’s daughter, who gets adorably excited when she realizes she’s standing by the Selena Gomez. The girl asks her mom if Selena is real. “Yes, she’s real,” Gomez’s childhood friend says. “Mommy went to school with her. She lived right down the street from me. Mommy grew up with her.” The woman then hugs Gomez and shares she felt scared seeing Gomez go through her health issues from afar.

Watch the official My Mind & Me trailer above.

Gomez’s single “My Mind & Me” is out 11/3, and My Mind & Me will premiere on Apple TV+ on 11/4.