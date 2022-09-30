This past Thursday (September 29), singer and actress Selena Gomez took to TikTok live to address behavior from fans. Despite apparently not having used the internet for over four years, the hater some of the Selenators have sent to other public figures seems to have been brought to her attention.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” Gomez said in her livestream. “And it’s not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen and all I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words [referring to her new makeup line Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte lipstick and lip liners] ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it. If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena Gomez takes to TikTok Live to send a message to fans regarding hate. pic.twitter.com/i4NfvhICyt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 30, 2022

Though she did not name anyone specifically, the stream arrived the day after Hailey Bieber, the wife of Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber, addressed the hate she received from Gomez’s fans with Alex Cooper on the latter’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“You’re not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people,” Hailey said. “To me that means, you don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to like me, but you don’t have to say anything either.”