Selena Gomez dropped the trailer to her upcoming Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, today — in honor of World Mental Health Day. Centering around Gomez’s lupus and depression diagnoses and learning to better her mental health, it will be available to stream on the platform on November 4.

“Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” she wrote on Twitter.

“What makes me happy is connection,” Gomez notes in the trailer. “How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”

“No one cares about what you’re doing,” she adds. “It’s about who I am. Being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

To the surprise of fans, it also has a teaser for a new song throughout parts of the video. An emotional ballad, Gomez’s untitled new song will likely appear in the film, in addition to soundtracking the trailer. According to the preorder page (available here), it will be “coming soon.” Some of the lyrics can be heard as puzzle pieces to the full song, with Gomez singing, “If someone sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone,” towards the trailer’s end.

Watch the My Mind & Me trailer above.