Regardless of what the Emmys said, this fall is Selena Gomez SZN. The upcoming 400th episode of Family Guy was partially inspired by her. She squashed any (falsely) perceived beef between her and Hailey Bieber. And today (October 24), she announced she has a new single on the way.

“My Mind & Me,” leading the soundtrack of her documentary of the same name, will arrive November 3. The documentary hits Apple TV+ on November 4.

Gomez shared her documentary’s trailer earlier this month. “Every breath, a breakthrough,” the 30-year-old actress and singer tweeted. “In honor of World Mental Health Day I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.” In a reply to her own tweet, Gomez encouraged her fans to “presave my new song” from the doc. She promised it was “coming soon!!” It’s probably safe to assume that song is “My Mind & Me,” which presumably soundtracked the trailer.

The two-minute, 20-second video is narrated by Gomez’s inner monologue, laid atop spliced footage from her childhood and ups and downs of stardom, including her lupus diagnosis and public mental health struggles. She says, “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive. Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn to breathe my own breath again?”

In May, Gomez told Deadline she was “in LA working on my album now” and shared a since-deleted TikTok in July that showed her in a recording studio. There’s reason to wonder whether “My Mind & Me” is the beginning of a larger album rollout beyond her documentary. But for now, watch the My Mind & Me trailer below.