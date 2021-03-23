Selena Gomez’s recent Revelación EP was an important release for the singer, as she has long expressed a desire to release a Spanish-language project. The effort has worked out for Gomez, as it has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart dated March 27, and Gomez is pretty stoked about it.

Gomez told Billboard:

“I never go into anything expecting a No. 1 so I do not take it for granted. It’s always a bit nerve-racking before releasing any music because as artists we put so much of ourselves out there. For this EP specifically, I was the most nervous I have been in a long time because my heritage means so much to me and I have been talking about doing this for over 10 years. I wanted it to be perfect. I am thrilled to see the response from my fans and also from people who might not have listened to my other music.”

This comes weeks after Gomez said she has considered retiring from music, saying, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”