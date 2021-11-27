Last week, Selena Gomez quietly announced the launch of her new “mental fitness” site, Wondermind, a partnership between Gomez, Newsette CEO Daniella Pierson, and her mother, Mandy Teefey. Gomez has been open about her own struggles with mental health in the past, even recently discussing quitting music entirely — though she later walked that comment back — and her desire to help others who struggle comes through crystal clear in Wondermind.

“You work out your body, but what about your mind?” the site asks, before launching into a more detailed breakdown of what “mental fitness” really is. “To us, mental fitness means creating a routine; working through your feelings to better understand your mind — with the right tools and community to support growth. It means committing to a daily practice, even when you feel out of your comfort zone (which shows it’s working!). Here at Wondermind, there’s no judgment. Just progress. Keep going, you’ll get there — and one day before you know it, it will all be second nature.”

Soon, the trio will also be launching a podcast that speaks to the same concepts. For now, they’ve put together a video, above, that helps explain the vision, and also have a newsletter that anyone can sign up for by visiting the website right here.