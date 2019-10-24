Selena Gomez’s Video For ‘Look At Her Now’ Is A Vibrant Dance Party

Yesterday, Selena Gomez released her new single, “Lose You To Love Me,” and it didn’t take her long to follow it up. Just a day later, Gomez is already back with a video for new song, “Look At Her Now.”

Like the “Lose You To Love Me” video before it, the clip for “Look At Her Now” was filmed on an iPhone 11. As Apple surely intended, the clip shows off the quality of footage new phones are capable of: The video takes place in a geometric dome and features crisp shots of Gomez and her backing dancers in the vibrant, colorful environment. Gomez co-wrote the song with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick, the same songwriting crew behind her previous hit, “Bad Liar.”

Gomez says of “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me,” “I felt having these two songs released back to back completed the story of how one can rise no matter what challenges life brings. Turning off the noise and living your life on your terms.” Gomez also wrote of the video on Instagram, “And here’s my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you. Y’all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best.”

Gomez previously said of the album on The Tonight Show, “It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album. It’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally, that, how was I gonna capture that, and how was I going to actually feel good about what I was saying? So I just kept going and I’m relieved now.”

Watch the “Look At Her Now” video above.