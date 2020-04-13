Selena Gomez Said She Wrote ‘Lose You To Love Me’ About Hitting ‘Rock-Bottom’

Selena Gomez released her comeback record Rare early this year. The album saw a mix of buoyant, radio-ready anthems as well as more personal ballads, like the lead single “Lose You To Love Me.” Continuing her lengthy career in the spotlight, Gomez detailed her recent album and the meaning behind the emotional track in an interview with Amy Schumer.

In a cover story for Interview Magazine, Gomez talked about her new makeup line, directorial projects, and, of course, her latest album. Gomez’s Rare was a culmination of several years of ups and downs. Not only did Gomez go through a very public breakup with Justin Bieber, but the singer was also diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Lupus and had to undergo a kidney transplant.

Gomez aimed to translate those experiences into music. “I wanted to make sure, especially on this album, that each song meant something to me, that it represented a story that actually happened to me or one that I’m still walking through,” she said about the record. The singer recounted how it felt to return to the studio after a several-year hiatus and what her lead single ‘Lose You To Love Me’ meant to her:

“I wrote it at the beginning of last year, and had just gotten out of treatment. It was a moment when I came back and I was like, ‘I’m ready to go into the studio with people I trust and start working on songs.’ There was an air around it where people were very happy, because it was like I was going to finally be me. But I didn’t necessarily see it that way at the time. When I wrote the song, I was basically saying that I needed to hit rock-bottom to understand that there was this huge veil over my face.”

Rare is out now via Interscope. Get it here.