Last month, A24 announced that their 2012 movie Spring Breakers — starring Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine — would be getting a special, one-night-only IMAX screening. That was set for yesterday (March 19), and Selena Gomez, alongside fiancé and musical collaborator Benny Blanco, surprised the audience at a New York screening (as Variety notes).

At the screening, Blanco said he and Gomez wanted to do something special for attendees, so they shared with them a new song from their upcoming album I Said I Love You First, called “Bluest Flame” (here’s a short clip).

Gomez also told the audience (here’s a video), “Thank you so much. This movie means the world to me, and just that you guys are here, it’s so special. I’m so grateful for you guys and hope you enjoy everything that we put together. So, thank you guys.”

Gomez recently said of the movie, “It was wonderful. It was so long ago now, but I think that was one of the moments in my life that I felt like, ‘Oh, this is what art can feel like.’ Not just the typical way I had been doing it my whole career. That’s when I got the bug. So to be honest, I’m just happy to be a part of such an audacious, special, and important movie.”