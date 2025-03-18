Selena Gomez has previously some uncertainty when it comes to her future in music. The immediate future is pretty clear at the moment, though, as she and fiancé Benny Blanco have a new album, I Said I Love You First, on the way.

Before this project, though, Gomez admits she was feeling “very frustrated and kind of confused” about what she should do next musically.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Gomez explains:

“I was, to be honest, very frustrated and kind of confused on where I wanted to go next musically. And we had been together for a while, and obviously I would confide in him. I couldn’t figure out my sound. It helps that he knows a little bit about music, and it kind of happened organically to where I felt like this process was unlike any other process I’d ever been through.”

Blanco also said of the songwriting and recording process:

“She’d wake up, I’d have a pen out, and I’d write what was on her mind. Then we’d go into the other room and create it, and it became a song. It was such a cathartic and therapeutic experience. All the songwriting, it’s all our friends. There’s no, like, ‘Man, we’re gonna get in with this person for the first time — I wonder how this is gonna go.’ We also kept this one really close to the chest, because I feel like it was so important for it to be written exactly how we wanted it and to feel exactly how we wanted it to feel.”

Read the full interview here.