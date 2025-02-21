Since last year, A24 has been releasing its most acclaimed films in IMAX, including Uncut Gems, Midsommar, and Everything Everywhere All At Once. Next up: Best Picture winner Moonlight on Thursday, February 27, followed by Spring Breakers on Wednesday, March 19.

The Harmony Korine film is about four college students — played by Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson, and Rachel Korine — who meet a wannabe gangster named Alien (James Franco) while on spring break. Drugs, sex, violence, and a Britney Spears sing-along ensue.

The one-night-only screening of Spring Breakers comes a few weeks after the 2025 Oscars, where the Gomez-starring Emilia Pérez is up for 13 Oscars. The “Call Me When You Break Up” singer has already won Best Actress, along with her co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz, and the now-canceled Karla Sofía Gascón, at the Cannes Film Festival; she’s also up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the BAFTA Awards.

“It was wonderful,” Gomez told IndieWire last year about Spring Breakers. “It was so long ago now, but I think that was one of the moments in my life that I felt like, ‘Oh, this is what art can feel like.’ Not just the typical way I had been doing it my whole career. That’s when I got the bug. So to be honest, I’m just happy to be a part of such an audacious, special, and important movie.”

You can buy tickets for the A24/IMAX screenings here.