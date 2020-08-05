Nearly five years removed from her sophomore album Revival, Selena Gomez made her return with her third album Rare. The album was met with positive reviews from both fans and critics, and the singer later shared a deluxe version. And soon we’ll be getting a make-up line entitled Rare Beauty.

Gomez first announced the product back in February, revealing that it’s an endeavor she worked on for over two years. She had promised a summer arrival, but now she’s revealed an official release date of September 3. The collection will go live at Sephora, Sephora Canada, Sephora Mexico, and RareBeauty.com. “I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself,” she wrote about the makeup line back in February. “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect, I just want to be me. I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”