Last week Selena Gomez teased her first Spanish language project with the release of “De Una Vez,” and today she’s shared more information about the upcoming project. Despite six full-length albums, the first three with her band, Selena Gomez And The Scene, and three solo albums, this is the first song she’s released entirely in Spanish. Now, she has an entire EP slated to come out on March 12 and is planning to share another single, “Baila Conmigo” which translates to “Dance with Me,” this Friday.

REVELACIÓN, mi primer EP en español, estará disponible el 12 de marzo. Pre-ordénalo mañana a las 9 pm PT. // REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT. https://t.co/qOeEqrGnDv pic.twitter.com/EsL5L6PKWa — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 27, 2021

Baila Conmigo 💃🏻 con @RauwAlejandro y @tainy disponible el 29 de enero. Presave ahora. // Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro and Tainy is out January 29th. Presave Now. https://t.co/qOeEqrGnDv pic.twitter.com/yGWEaVeKMT — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 26, 2021

The new singles features guests Rauw Alejandro and Tainy, and both artists shared their excitement about the collaboration as well:

#BailaConmigo @selenagomez 🧡 (pre-save) pic.twitter.com/AOnBiS9BX8 — R A U W FÓKIN A L E J A N D R O (@rauwalejandro) January 26, 2021

Gomez previously teased a Spanish-language project as something she’s been wanting to do for a long time, but it was unclear whether the release would be an EP or an album until now. This isn’t the first time Selena has collaborated with other Spanish artists though, back in 2018 she appeared on DJ Snake and Ozuna’s “Taki Taki” as a guest vocalist. This time, she’s the one bringing other stars in. Keep an eye out for the tracklist for her new EP dropping tomorrow, along with a new season of her cooking show coming very soon. Until then, check out “De Una Vez” above and tune back in on Friday to hear her latest song.