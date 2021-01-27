Pop

Selena Gomez Teased A New Single And Shared The Details Of Her First Spanish EP, ‘Revelacion’

Last week Selena Gomez teased her first Spanish language project with the release of “De Una Vez,” and today she’s shared more information about the upcoming project. Despite six full-length albums, the first three with her band, Selena Gomez And The Scene, and three solo albums, this is the first song she’s released entirely in Spanish. Now, she has an entire EP slated to come out on March 12 and is planning to share another single, “Baila Conmigo” which translates to “Dance with Me,” this Friday.

The new singles features guests Rauw Alejandro and Tainy, and both artists shared their excitement about the collaboration as well:

Gomez previously teased a Spanish-language project as something she’s been wanting to do for a long time, but it was unclear whether the release would be an EP or an album until now. This isn’t the first time Selena has collaborated with other Spanish artists though, back in 2018 she appeared on DJ Snake and Ozuna’s “Taki Taki” as a guest vocalist. This time, she’s the one bringing other stars in. Keep an eye out for the tracklist for her new EP dropping tomorrow, along with a new season of her cooking show coming very soon. Until then, check out “De Una Vez” above and tune back in on Friday to hear her latest song.

