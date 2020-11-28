Fans of Selena Gomez took to Twitter to express their disappointment with Saved By The Bell after they learned the reboot of the show recently aired an episode that seemed to make fun of the singer’s kidney transplant which she received due to complications with lupus.

According to fans and Stereogum, one scene of the episode showed graffiti on the wall of the school’s hallway that read, “Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” Another scene saw some of the show’s characters speculating who donated a kidney to the singer. Names like Justin Bieber’s mom and her “best friend” and Demi Lovato were brought as potential donors of the kidney.

the show “saved by the bell reboot” has an extremely disgusting scene where they were mocking the superstar selena gomez’s health, by writing this on the wall. i don’t know what was the point of it, all i know that it needs to be removed asap, thank you. @UniversalTV @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/LYRkdPPljV — ‘ (@littleselss) November 28, 2020

Sorry that save by the bell reboot can get the fuck… who thought writing in about Selenas personal struggle as a joke would be a good idea? It’s just so disrespectful. Respect for Selena Gomez forever! — Elle🌹 (@ElleRoseex) November 28, 2020

The response was strong from fans as they took to the app to slam the show for the scenes. “The show “saved by the bell reboot” has an extremely disgusting scene where they were mocking the superstar selena gomez’s health, by writing this on the wall,” one fan said. They added, “i don’t know what was the point of it, all i know that it needs to be removed asap, thank you.” Another user called the scenes “disrespectful” and said, “who thought writing in about Selenas personal struggle as a joke would be a good idea?”

Back in September, the singer showed off her kidney transplant scar to “feel confident” in her skin. “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar,” the singer said in an Instagram post. “Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through…and I’m proud of that.”

how disgusting do you have to be to fcking make fun of someone’s traumatic and de@th threatening illness! You lose all my fcking respect. This is why the Save By The Bell Reboot is making NO NOISE AT ALL! RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/obAdSslqCK — Sister Aaliyah 💗🦄 (@BLINKPINKOT4) November 28, 2020

