Along with being a musician, actor, and beauty mogul, Selena Gomez has added the label “chef” to her repertoire. The singer learned several important lessons about cooking in her first HBO Max series Selena + Chef. The show’s inaugural season saw her trying out some new techniques, and even featured a cameo by Taylor Swift. Gomez has just shared the first look at the show’s second season — and it depicts her nearly setting her kitchen on fire.

The trailer opens with Gomez giving an honest account of her cooking skills. “As you all know by now, I’m not the best cook,” she says. “But I’m not going to stop trying to get better. So I’m back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs.” Throughout the remainder of the preview, Gomez tries her hand at making complex dinners from salmon to mole and shares some memorable meals with her family.

The show was originally announced in March of 2020 as a way to show Gomez attempting to hone her cooking skills during quarantine. At the time, she said she has always dreamed of being a chef in another life. “I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” Gomez said. “I definitely don’t have formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

Watch a trailer for Selena + Chef Season 2 above.