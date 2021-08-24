Selena Gomez is in her 20s, while her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are in their 70s. So, it’s fair to say there’s a generational gap between them when it comes to certain things. That includes music, as Gomez explained that she introduced the comedy legends to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP,” as well as some other non-PG rap songs.

Gomez, Martin, and Short recent chatted with BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb, and the host asked Martin and Short about their favorite Gomez songs, much to Gomez’s horror. Martin responded with a reference to a song a young Gomez sang during her time on Barney & Friends, while Short cited her cover of “WAP” (which doesn’t exist), but pronounced the song title’s individual letters. That got a correction out of Gomez, the tone of which was similar to an exasperated explanation of something to your parents got painfully wrong.

They then spoke about how Gomez introduced them to the track and other “inappropriate rap songs.” Martin joked that “WAP” is “the naughtiest thing I’ve seen or heard since the [1959] movie Pillow Talk.” Gomez went on to note that she also showed the comedians Big Sean’s “I Don’t F*ck With You” and Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It.”

It’s a delightful conversation, so check it out above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.