Tomorrow (March 21), Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to release the collaborative album I Said I Love You First, which will be Gomez’s first LP since 2020’s Rare. Ahead of that, the pair shared a behind-the-scenes teaser for their upcoming “Younger And Hotter Than Me” video.

Based on what Gomez and Blanco say in the video, it appears the song and the visual will reflect on Gomez’s younger days. Furthermore, the video features multiple shots of a set featuring furniture covered in white sheets. People online were quick to notice that the layout of the room looks just like the living room from Wizards Of Waverly Place, the show that initially put Gomez in the pop culture spotlight.

Blanco recently described the writing and recording process for the album, saying, “She’d wake up, I’d have a pen out, and I’d write what was on her mind. Then we’d go into the other room and create it, and it became a song. It was such a cathartic and therapeutic experience. All the songwriting, it’s all our friends. There’s no, like, ‘Man, we’re gonna get in with this person for the first time — I wonder how this is gonna go.’ We also kept this one really close to the chest, because I feel like it was so important for it to be written exactly how we wanted it and to feel exactly how we wanted it to feel.”

Check out the teaser above.

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Find more information here.