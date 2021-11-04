Elmo and his Sesame Street cohorts have welcomed a bunch of guests onto the program over the years, and as the show gets ready to enter its 52nd season, more new friends have been announced. The music world is well-represented in the upcoming season, as a recently shared trailer shows a clip featuring Jon Batiste singing with Elmo and a character who appears to be a garbage collector. We also get a glimpse of Kacey Musgraves sharing smiles with Elmo, Big Bird, and a handful of other characters.

Furthermore, USA Today reports that the 35-episode season will also feature Billie Eilish and Anderson .Paak. Eilish will appear alongside The Count, while .Paak is set to perform a song for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode. The new season starts streaming on HBO Max on November 11 before coming to PBS Kids in the fall of 2022.

Musgraves has forged a strong connection with the world of Sesame Street over the past year or so. Back in May 2020, she guested on The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo to sing “Rubbie Ducky” alongside the red-furred host. Then, earlier this year, she was the face of a new line of Sesame Street clothes from Moschino.

Watch the Sesame Street trailer above.