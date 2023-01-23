Shakira is continuing to break records with “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” her diss track against her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. Yesterday (Jan. 22), it was revealed that Colombian superstar surpassed Bad Bunny on Spotify to claim a new record.

Thanks to the success of Shakira’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap, she rose to No. 9 on Spotify’s most-streamed artists globally list. Bad Bunny moved down to the No. 10 spot. That marked the first time that the Latin artist with the most monthly listeners was a woman. Shakira also set a new record for the Latin artist with the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 68,879,869 listeners. She surpassed Bad Bunny who had 68 million monthly listeners. Shakira expressed her gratitude on Twitter.

“I feel humbled and grateful though I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer. Women of all races, ages and conditions. Thanks for your loyalty and support,” she wrote.

Since dropping on January 11, “BZRP Music Sessions #53” went viral thanks to Shakira’s biting lyrics against Piqué and his current girlfriend Clara Chía Marti. While singing that Piqué needed to “work out” his brain as much as his time spent in the gym, she implied that his relationship with Marti was a downgrade. Shakira compared herself to a Ferrari and a Rolex while saying that Piqué settled for a Twingo car and a Casio watch.