Shakira is in a bit of legal hot water at the moment: Prosecutors in Spain are calling for the singer to spend eight years (and two months) in prison, and pay a fine of 24 million euros (about $24.4 million), if she gets convicted for alleged tax fraud, the Associated Press reports.

Shakira is charged with failing to pay 14.5 million euros (about $14.7 million) in taxes to the Spanish government between 2012 and 2014, since she allegedly spent more than half of 2012, 2013, and 2014 in the country and therefore should have paid taxes there. Shakira recently ended an 11-year relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children and used to live in Barcelona.

The indictment includes six charges against Shakira. Earlier this week, Shakira rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, apparently finding going to trial the more appealing option. A trial date has not yet been set.

Shakira was named in last year’s Pandora Papers leak, but was not accused of wrongdoing. A representative offered a statement to Rolling Stone at the time, saying, “At the time, [Shakira’s companies addressed in the Pandora Papers] were set up for a specific operational purpose. Today they have no income or activity whatsoever and, in fact, they are in the process of being liquidated.” They also noted these companies were properly declared to Spanish tax authorities.