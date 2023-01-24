Over the course of three decades, Shakira has transcended borders and genres, delivering a wide range of international hits. And today, her hits still stick. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 28, 2023, Shakira’s latest single — a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap called “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — has debuted at No. 9.

This marks her first hot 100 top 10 in over 15 years, her last one being her Beyoncé collaboration, “Beautiful Liar” in 2007.

In its first week, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” has accomplished several feats, including earning the most streams on Spotify in the course of 24 hours for a Spanish language song. In an Instagram post celebrating this accomplishment, she expressed gratitude and celebrated the strong women among her.

“I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45 years old and in Spanish,” she said in an Instagram post. “I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up to the ones who make us feel insignificant. Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows. They are my inspiration.”

You can check out this week’s top 10 songs below.

