Shakira is shattering records with her “BZRP Music Sessions #53” music video featuring Bizarrap. As of last night (January 12), the Colombian superstar now holds the record for the biggest debut for a Latin song on YouTube in its first 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Shakira surprised the world with the release of “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which turned out to be her diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué. In the electronica banger, she name-checks Piqué and his current girlfriend Clara Chía Marti with clever wordplay in Spanish. Her lyrics, especially the empowering one that says, “Women no longer cry / Women get paid,” generated countless memes this week. The song was helmed by producer Bizarrap who is the most-streamed Argentine artist on Spotify.

.@bizarrap and @shakira's "Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" earns the biggest debut for a Latin song in YouTube history with an estimated 50 million views in 24 hours. — chart data (@chartdata) January 13, 2023

The “BZRP Music Sessions #53” video certainly had people talking and watching. Within its first 24 hours of release, the video amassed an estimated 50 million views on YouTube. That easily broke the record that was previously held by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” remix with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber which reached 25 million views in that same time frame. Shakira and Bizarrap doubled that amount of views on their video’s first day out. The video included a brief homage to A-Ha’s classic “Take On Me” when Shakira is shown performing the song in sketch animation.