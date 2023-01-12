Shakira‘s highly-anticipated collaboration with Bizarrap arrived last night (January 11). The Colombian superstar name-checks her ex Gerard Piqué and seemingly his current girlfriend Clara Chía Marti in the explosive video for “BZRP Music Sessions #53.”

Bizarrap is the most-streamed artist on Spotify from Argentina. The producer has over 35.2 million monthly listeners on the platform. Last year, Residente released his J Balvin diss track “BZRP Music Sessions #49” with Bizarrap. Now Bizarrap is teaming up with Shakira as she goes in on Piqué. Shakira and Piqué announced their split in June of last year after the soccer star reportedly cheated on her with Marti.

In “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” Shakira howls throughout the chorus while revisiting her “She Wolf” persona from 2009. Piqué has gotten dragged online since the news of his split from Shakira. In Spanish, she sings, “I understood it’s not my fault that they criticize you.” Shakira then evokes Piqué’s name in some clever wordplay with the Spanish word “salpique.” “I only make music, sorry if it splashed (salpique) you,” she sings. Shakira then apparently calls out Marti’s first name Clara in some wordplay with the Spanish word “claramente” (clearly).

Shakira also seemingly touches on her alleged tax evasion claims in Spain. “[You left me with] the press at my door and a debt with the Treasury,” she sings in Spanish. The most striking line of Shakira’s empowering kiss-off anthem is when she sings about channeling her heartbreak into her music. “Women no longer cry / Women get paid,” she belts out in Spanish.