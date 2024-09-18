Earlier this week, Shakira was filmed abruptly leaving the stage during a performance at Miami’s LIV Nightclub after she appeared to notice someone in the crowd filming up her dress. There’s more to the story than that, however.

A source told Spanish language news agency EFE that “although there has been a rumor about a fan filming under her skirt, the truth is that the person filming was a member of her team taking footage of her performance at the renowned nightclub.” LIV claimed the same thing, telling Page Six that “it was actually [Shakira’s] photo and video team that she was trying to get to stop filming her while she was enjoying the moment with the crowd and fans.”

This doesn’t really explain why Shakira looked annoyed and made the “I see you” gesture, but the “Puntería” singer has yet to comment on the matter. She’s busy with other things like getting nominated for three Latin Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Song of the Year for “(Entre Paréntesis),” and Best Latin Electronic Music Performance for the Tiësto remix of “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” Shakira is also kicking off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in November.