A few months after her Copa América halftime show set, Shakira returned to Miami to promote her single, “Soltera,” at LIV Nightclub. But the performance came to an abrupt end after someone — or someones — in the audience appeared to film up her dress.

According to Billboard, Shakira can “clearly be seen gathering up her short skirt at several points and waving the index fingers on both hands as she looks down at an unseen person off screen with a gesture indicating that they should stop what they’re doing.” At one point, she makes the “I see you” motion. After a few more hip swivels, a seemingly frustrated Shakira leaves the stage.

You can watch the incident here.

Shakira released a new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (translation: Women No Longer Cry), earlier this year. “Making this music has shown me that my pain can be transformed into creativity,” she told Allure. “The songs are full of anecdotes and some very intense emotions I have experienced in these two years. But creating this album has been a transformation in which I have been reborn as a woman. I have rebuilt myself in the ways I believe are appropriate. No one tells me how to cry or when to cry, no one tells me how to raise my children, no one tells me how I become a better version of myself. I decide that.”