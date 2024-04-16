The first weekend of Coachella 2024 was full of surprises, and one of the big ones was Shakira popping up at Bizarrap’s set and announcing the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. Now, we have dates.

What we have so far is being billed as the “first run” of shows, so more dates are to come. For now, though, the tour runs for a few weeks in November and December, hitting major venues like Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and Boston’s TD Garden.

When it comes to tickets, the general on-sale kicks off on April 22 at 10 a.m. local time, via Shakira’s website. That will be preceded by a Citi pre-sale starting April 17 at 10 a.m. local time (more information here) and an artist pre-sale beginning April 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the full list of announced dates below.