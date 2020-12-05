Shakira put on a showstopping performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. As she harmonized with J. Lo and confused viewers with a tongue-wagging move (which actually had meaning), no one could have predicted that the country would look vastly different just a month later. But even with all the uncertainty 2020 has presented, there’s still one truth that remains constant: Shakira’s hips don’t lie. The singer proves this by busting out her signature moves in Black Eyed Peas’ “Girl Like Me” video.

Dancing around the studio with Black Eyed Peas in the vibrant visual, Shakira shows all sides of her talent. The singer gets into an ’80s outfit to display her best Jazzercise routine and even hops on a skateboard to take laps around her collaborators — all while delivering her pumped-up verses. “Like that my lips are so glossy / Like how my neck is so bossy / Baby, if you do it my way / Just for the hell of it, I’ll let you love me,” she sings.

Speaking about the song in a statement, Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am said the song was originally penned in 2008 but revisited this year. “Shakira and I worked on ‘Girl Like Me’ in 2008,” he said. “I’m so happy it’s out in the world. I’ve always loved the melody, and I’m so happy Shakira and I worked together to release the song and made a video in 2020 for the world to hear and see.”

Watch Shakira and Black Eyed Peas’ “Girl Like Me” video above.

