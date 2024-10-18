Shakira can (famously) make a man wanna speak Spanish. She can also sell a lot of tickets, too many for the venues she was scheduled to play in during the North American dates of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. So, the “Soltera” singer is “elevating” from arenas to stadiums in 2025.

“To my dear fans, your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it’s already making this the biggest tour of my career,” Shakira wrote in an Instagram Story. “As Live Nation communicated earlier, the demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible. “The production of my show is also now so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour.”

She continued, “I know many of you made big efforts to be a part of these shows. Thank you so much for supporting me through this. Your understanding and love means the world to me and helps me to continue breaking barriers. I’ll be waiting for all of you with great anticipation. I promise to make it worth the wait and deliver the best show of my life!

The new dates and cities will be announced on Monday, October 21.

