If a music video begins with a bra on an iguana’s head, you know it’s going to be a good time. A game of strip poker, a yacht party, and appearances from Anitta, Danna Paola, Lele Pons, Winnie Harlow, and Natti Natasha are the cherries (bra) on top (of an iguana).

Shakira has released the video for “Soltera,” the first single since her 12th album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, came out in March. The song is an ode to having unapologetic fun. “I have the right to misbehave / To have a good time / I’m on my own and now I can do what I want to do / It’s good to be single,” she sings in the (translated) chorus.

According to Billboard, part of the music was shot at LIV Miami, where Shakira abruptly cut a performance short after she appeared to notice someone in the crowd filming up her dress.

Shakira is kicking off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour soon. You can find the dates below.