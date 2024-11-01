Shawn Mendes Confronts Grief On His Twangy New Single ‘Heart Of Gold’

November has officially begun, and this particular November is a big month for Shawn Mendes fans, as the singer is set to release his album Shawn on the 15th. As part of the ramp-up, he has shared a new song today (November 1), “Heart Of Gold.”

Mendes says of the song in a statement, “Grief is a really, really difficult thing to deal with and a huge part of what has helped me has been celebrating that person. I would just like to dedicate this song to anyone out there who has lost someone — some who has passed or someone who’s alive — whichever way. This is for them.”

Meanwhile, Mendes recently addressed his sexuality, saying, “Since I was really young, there’s been this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long. And I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes. It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover, and still have yet to discover. […] The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone.”

Watch the “Heart Of Gold” video above.

Shawn is out 11/15 via Island Records. Find more information here.