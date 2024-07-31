In July 2022, Shawn Mendes canceled his tour in order to prioritize his mental health. Since then, fans have been wondering when he would come back to music, and he told one fan a few months ago that it’d be soon.

Now, we know exactly when “soon” is, as Mendes just announced his new album, Shawn, is set for release on October 18. Ahead of that, he’ll share two songs, “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough,” on August 8.

Mendes made the announcement today (July 31) with a vulnerable message on social media, writing:

“Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you. Scott, Mike, Eddie, Alex, Andrew, Ziggy, Sylvie, Rachel, Brian, Prash, Sarah, Meghan, Connor, tony, Aaliyah, mum, dad, Jocelyne, H.O.M, Matty, MR Vetro All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard [heart emoji] And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do.

I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me. ‘Shawn’, The Album 10.18

Why Why Why & Isn’t That Enough 8.8 @ 8pm ET enjoy. ⁃ Shawn”

He quickly followed that up with another post sharing the album artwork and the tracklist. Find Mendes’ posts below, after the cover art and tracklist.