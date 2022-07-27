Shawn Mendes‘ Wonder tour has unfortunately come to an early close. Following an announcement earlier this month in which he shared that he would be postponing several tour dates over the course of the weeks to follow, Mendes has taken to social media to announce that the remainder of the tour is cancelled.

“As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows, since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take me,” Mendes said in Twitter and Instagram posts. “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is, I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of mental health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Shawn assured fans that he will tour in the future when he feels he is in a better place. He also noted that he will continue to make new music.

This fall, Mendes is set to appear in an upcoming live-action adaption of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, in which he plays the titular character.