Shawn Mendes Teased That His Next Album Is ‘Coming Soon’ During An Exchange With A Fan

In 2023, every musician on planet Earth seemed to have made a comeback. That trend bled well into 2024. From Nsync (and Justin Timberlake) to No Doubt, pop music fans have been quite spoiled.

But there is still one act missing from the rolodex of returns—Shawn Mendes. However, the wait could be over. Yesterday (May 11), the “Heartbeat” singer was spotted on the streets by fans. After asking Mendes for a quick photos they couldn’t help but ask about the status of his next studio album.

“[Its] coming soon,” he said. “Actually, we just finished it like 10 minutes ago.”

Mendes’ last release, Wonder, will celebrate its fourth anniversary this coming December. Not to sound harsh (but speaking on behalf of his supporters for a moment) it is about damn time he made his way to the booth.

In March, Mendes teased an unreleased song but that has yet to formally announced or uploaded to any streaming services. So, his fans are primed and ready to support. Following Mendes’ abrupt 2022 tour cancellation, in his base’s eyes he has a lot to make up for. The less he can do is drop something to hold them over until the full length body of work is ready.

